TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced by the Shawnee District Court on Thursday in connection to the death of a motorcyclist in 2020.

Tommy L. Sherill Sr., 53, was initially arrested on July 22, 2020 in relation to the death of Dylan J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka, at the Philip Billard Municipal Airport on June 30, 2020. Criminal charges were filed on July 28, 2020 by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office which included:

Second degree murder, reckless

Failure to stop at an accident

Aggravated assault

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

As of July 21, 2022, Sherill was sentenced to 212 months, or around 17 years, with the Secretary of Corrections for his crimes. He pled guilty to two charges: Involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident on April 22, 2022. The charge of second degree murder was amended to involuntary manslaughter on the same date.

The event which resulted in the death of Hernandez occurred around 9:40 a.m. on June 30, 2020 when officers responded to a call of a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, they found Hernandez suffering from massive head trauma. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Sherrill was found to have been involved in his death and was arrested a little over a month later.