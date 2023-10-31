MAYETTA (KSNT) – Monday, Oct. 30, 33-year-old Alycia Noriega, of Topeka, lost her life in a car crash. Now, her fiancé is remembering her as the most caring and loving person.

What started just as any other day for Amos Ingles ended in tragedy. Working through lunch, he was told a loved one was in critical condition and that he needed to go to the hospital. Then his heart sank, finding out another driver had hit his fiancé.

“I couldn’t believe it really,” Noriega’s fiancé Amos Ingles said “And then I got the phone call on the way there. It was her, Alycia, I couldn’t go fast enough, almost you know.”

Then, shortly after 4 p.m., Noriega died at the hospital from her injuries. With the wounds still fresh, Ingles wants his fiancé to be remembered for the amazing person he says she was.

“She was the most caring, loving person you’d ever meet,” Ingles said. “She’s always just super, super loving, she just wants to see everybody smile. She just wanted the best for her babies, that’s all she was trying to do.”

With the two engaged to be married for the last two years, Noriega’s passing comes just after the two planned their wedding.

“She just set a date the other day for November, and I can’t, it’s just like it’s not even real,” Ingles said.

This leaves Ingles nearly speechless.

“It’s pretty much, how are you gonna say it, the love of your life has been taken from you,” Ingles said. “You plan to spend your life with this person, there’s nothing to say.”

Grieving and mourning the loss of his fiancé, Ingles says he wishes it was him instead.

“She just wanted everybody to be happy, Ingles said. “She didn’t deserve that. I’d rather be there, to be honest, she’d take better of these kids better than I would.”

Noriega and Ingles met back in 2019 when they were working at Prairie Band Casino together. Ingles tells 27 News the first time he saw her, he wanted to help her with anything he could at work.