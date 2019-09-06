Man robs Kwik Shop in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a southeast Topeka convenience store early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:36 a.m. officers were called to a Kwik Shop at 102 SE 37th on a panic alarm. Officers arrived to find that the panic alarm was activated by the clerk due to an aggravated robbery to the business.

Photo from Topeka Police Department

Photo from Topeka Police Department

The clerk told officers a black man wearing a ski mask, gray sweatpants, and dark hoodie came into the business, showed a silver semi-auto handgun and demanded money. The suspect left southbound from the business and then east through the houses with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

