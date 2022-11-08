Photo of Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department

LAWRENCE, Kan. — An Overland Park man is sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl from Eudora.

Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, hit a motorcycle in Douglas County on May 14.

Ten-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard died of her injuries. She was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured.

Police later determined Meza was in Lawrence the day of the crash for a painting job. He was driving back to the Kansas City when he hit Larson’s motorcycle.

Officers arrested him in Indiana about a month after the deadly crash.

At the time of the arrest Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister described Meza as an undocumented worker and said he has been deported twice.

Tuesday, a Douglas County judge sentenced Galiano-Meza to nearly three years on involuntary manslaughter for the hit-and-run crash that killed Brooklyn, plus nearly three years for aggravated battery due to the injuries Larson suffered.

The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.