Man sentenced for killing two people in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bradley Sportsman was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 46 years in prison for killing his estranged wife and a teenager in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Sportsman, 41, entered pleas last month to two counts of second-degree murder for his part in the crime. On July 23, 2018, law enforcement was called to 3541 SE Girard in reference to an apparent home invasion. Officers arrived and found two people dead inside. The victims were identified as 28-year old Lisa Sportsman and a minor relative of hers, 17-year-old Jesse Polinsky.

Two others were arrested in connection with the crime. Matthew Hutto entered a plea of guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was subsequently sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, which require a minimum of 50 years before he is eligible for parole. He has requested to withdraw his plea. A hearing was held on that issue on Friday.

Richard D. Showalter has also been charged in connection with the murder. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 9. His charges are allegations of criminal conduct.

