TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man who intentionally lit a house on fire with people inside was sentenced Tuesday in a Shawnee County courtroom.

In April of 2021, Topeka police took Austen Burris into custody accusing him of causing $1,000 in damage to a home officials believe he set on fire. On May 1, 2022, Burris was back in the custody of police when officers said he fled from law enforcement on a motorcycle, which led to a crash that left a woman in critical condition.

Burris was sentenced to 60 days in jail and received probation for the arson, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Burris is being held on charges associated with the motorcycle crash. The Shawnee County Department of Corrections shows Burris is facing charges of aggravated battery, failing to stop at an accident, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.