TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license.

Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco

Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at southeast 29th and Adams Street and wrecked the car he was driving, according to police at the time.

His passenger, Erasmo C. Ramirez Soto, 37 of Topeka, died at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.