Man sentenced to 50 years for sex offense charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dustin Abrams was sentenced to two 25 years sentences after a court hearing Thursday for crimes committed between 2011 and 2015, according to Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay.

On Feb. 14, a Shawnee County jury found Abrams guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Abrams was sentenced to serve two consecutive 25-year terms before he is eligible for parole.

If parole is granted after his 50 year sentence, Abrams will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.