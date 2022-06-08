TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentencing of a man in relation to alleged sex crimes with a three-year-old child.

Kyle C. Scott was charged with two concurrent terms of life in prison for the convictions of Aggravated Indecent Liberties With a Child and Rape. He will serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

Scott was charged after a 3-year-old told family about an incident that occurred at an in-home daycare facility in southwest Topeka on August 21, 2019. The family reported the incident to law enforcement who arrested Scott on August 22, 2019. He was convicted by a jury in March 2022.