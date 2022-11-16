One man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a minor in Topeka following a hearing on Wednesday.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl.

The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of 25 years before he will be eligible for parole.

On July 18, 2006, the victim told law enforcement she had been sexually assaulted by a relative. She identified the suspect as Garcia-Castillo. Topeka Police opened an investigation, but the DA’s office says Garcia-Castillo fled to Mexico before he could be arrested.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office filed rape charges in 2008 and an arrest warrant was issued for Garcia-Castillo. In October 2020, Garcia-Castillo was located and arrested in Texas and extradited back to Kansas. A jury found Garcia-Castillo guilty in August, 2022.