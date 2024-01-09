CHASE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 59-year-old woman from Wichita was seriously injured after a crash caused by wet and icy road conditions on I-35 in Chase County.

At 7:55 a.m. on Monday, the 59-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Kia Rio north when the driver suddenly lost control of her vehicle due to road conditions, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The vehicle slid off the road, rolled and came to a stop on its roof, according to the log.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.

