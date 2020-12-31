Man seriously injured in Geary County rollover car accident

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 61-year-old Manhattan man was seriously injured on I-70, two miles east of K177, when he failed to negotiate an exit, and went into a ditch. His car flipped twice before landing on its wheels.

The accident happened at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the man was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile when he began to exit at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, however he became trapped and needed help to be extricated.