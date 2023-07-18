WABAUNSEE (KSNT) – A 61-year-old man from Miltonvale was seriously injured after crashing through a fence and hitting a concrete barrier Monday on I-70 in Wabaunsee County.

At 3:02 p.m., the 61-year-old was driving a Ford F650 west on I-70. The driver left the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and eastbound lanes, went into a ditch, hit a fence and then a concrete barrier before coming to rest, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the KHP. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.