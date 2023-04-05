TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man convicted of a 2017 Topeka murder died of natural causes while serving his prison sentence.

Anthony Darcy was incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility and died March 24, 2023, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Darcy was serving a 185-month prison sentence for shooting and killing Stephen Snyder in May 2017. A Shawnee County jury found him guilty of second degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering of a child.

In the 2019 jury trial, prosecutors said Darcy sold his house to Snyder on Craigslist. Court documents reported the two had disagreements over the transaction. Snyder was planning to get measurements inside the home when Darcy pulled a gun on him, shooting him in front of his then-8-year-old son.