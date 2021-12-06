Man shoots 2 people in Topeka, faces a slew of charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old man is in police custody and facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated robbery, after two people were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jericoe M. Wolford, 38, of Topeka, was riding in a red 1996 Ford Ranger when he shot two people who were in the truck with him in the 9000 block of Southwest Indian Hills Road.

A 51-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were treated on Sunday, Dec. 5 just after 12:45 a.m. for non-life-threatening injuries on Southwest Indian Hills Road.

Authorities said Wolford fired the gun while in the vehicle after what police called a “disturbance.”

Wolford was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of stolen property.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.