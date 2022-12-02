EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man was taken to an Emporia hospital after turning a gun on himself during negotiations with police.

At 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, the Emporia Police Department says officers went to the Whittier Place apartment complex in an attempt to locate Guadalupe Murillo, 23, for a felony warrant. As officers were searching the apartment for Murillo, he appeared from a closet holding a gun to himself.

Officers left the area and removed others to keep them safe. Murillo spoke with an EPD negotiator for two hours before shooting himself once in the torso.

Police say no officers fired their weapons during this incident. Murillo was treated by Emporia EMS and taken to a local hospital for further medical aid.