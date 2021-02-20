Man shoots & kills himself during traffic stop in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – On February 19 at 10:21 p.m., an officer with the Ottawa Police Department

made a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South Cedar Street.

During the traffic stop, the driver, a white man, took out a gun and shot himself resulting in his death.

No one else was hurt during the traffic stop.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives with the Ottawa Police Department are

processing the scene.

Investigators are also working to notify the next of kin of the victim.

If you have information about this event or were a witness, you’re asked to contact Detective

Sergeant Aaron Procaccini at 785-242-2561 at extension 7432.