Man shot earlier this week was ‘acquaintance’ with shooter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The investigation into a shooting near 10th and Kansas earlier this week is still being investigated, however, police are saying the two men involved in the shooting are “acquaintances.”

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, One adult male was shot, once.

The shooting happened at 8:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives gather evidence and follow up on leads discovered.