Man shot in head in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in intensive care Wednesday morning after being shot in the head in southwest Topeka, according to Topeka police.
Officers received a report of a shooting around 3 a.m., and went to a house in the 3200 block of Southwest 31st Terrace. They said they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital and admitted to the ICU at last update.
Police have not taken anyone into custody or identified a suspect, but detectives are interviewing people in the area.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Topeka police.