Man shot near Topeka West High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating Tuesday morning after someone shot a man near Topeka West High School.
Officers went to the reported shooting around 6:30 a.m. at the Fairlawn Green Apartments on Southwest 20th Terrace, next to the high school.
They said they found a man shot there in “moderate condition.” He was taken to a local hospital. USD 501 sent out a text at 7:30 alerting parents of a “community incident” within a residence, and that officers were on site.
There is no lead on a suspect, according to police at the scene.