Man shows up at hospital, police investigate shell casings near Topeka preschool
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital Tuesday morning with at least one gunshot wound, after a shooting near an east-side preschool.
The man in his 30s showed up at the hospital around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Bullet casings were found near Pine Ridge Prep School, at 9:10 a.m. The preschool is located at 1111 SE Highland Avenue, northeast of I-70 and California.
Children in the school were kept locked inside the building as officers investigated, a school spokeswoman said.
Police said the gunshot victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
The shooting comes after a violent 12-hour period in Topeka that includes a shooting in a local bar, a robbery and two stabbings.
