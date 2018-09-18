Local News

Man shows up at hospital, police investigate shell casings near Topeka preschool

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 12:51 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital Tuesday morning with at least one gunshot wound, after a shooting near an east-side preschool.

The man in his 30s showed up at the hospital around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Bullet casings were found near Pine Ridge Prep School, at 9:10 a.m. The preschool is located at 1111 SE Highland Avenue, northeast of I-70 and California.

Children in the school were kept locked inside the building as officers investigated, a school spokeswoman said.

Police said the gunshot victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting comes after a violent 12-hour period in Topeka that includes a shooting in a local bar, a robbery and two stabbings.

