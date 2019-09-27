Man shows up with gunshot wound at Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man appeared with a gunshot wound Friday morning at a Topeka hospital.

Topeka police went to the hospital after the man was dropped off there around 6:39 a.m., according to Lieutenant Andrew Beightel. The gunshot was not life-threatening and the man is expected to be OK.

The victim did not provide much information to investigators, but they said they did learn the shooting may have happened around Southeast 19th and Pennsylvania Avenue in southeast Topeka.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

