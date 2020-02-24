Man stabbed by girlfriend in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in stable condition after being life-flighted to a Topeka hospital.

Junction City Police say they were called to an apartment complex Sunday evening at about 6:30 on a report of a person bleeding. Officers arrived at 110 W. 6th and found 25-year old John Edward Motton (aka Drummond) suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

During the investigation it was determined the victim had been assaulted in one of the apartments where he lives with his girlfriend, 21-year-oid Kyrianna Johnson. Johnson was arrested on charges of Domestic Aggravated Battery and transported to the Geary County Detention Center where she is being held without bond pending first appearance.

The victim was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka where he is in stable condition.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.