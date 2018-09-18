Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT News File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - At 12:48 on Tuesday morning, Topeka Police responded to a stabbing in the Oakland neighborhood.

When officers responded to 746 NE Wabash, a man said he'd been stabbed by someone he knows earlier in the night.

He was transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.