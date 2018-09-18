Local News

Man stabbed in Oakland neighborhood

Sep 18, 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - At 12:48 on Tuesday morning, Topeka Police responded to a stabbing in the Oakland neighborhood.

When officers responded to 746 NE Wabash, a man said he'd been stabbed by someone he knows earlier in the night. 

He was transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. 

 

 

