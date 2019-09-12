Man stabbed, seriously injured in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday morning after being stabbed at a home in southeast Topeka.

Police went to the scene around 9:35 a.m. at 752 SE Ridgeview Dr. When they arrived, they found a man stabbed. They said his injuries are considered life-threatening at this time.

Officers are investigating the scene and determining a suspect at this time, but have not provided a description yet.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. This is a developing story.