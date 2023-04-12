TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man suffered minor burns after firefighters say he ran into a burning home.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 bock of SE Massachusetts Ave.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Rutherford said fire crews arrived on scene to find a man outside the home. However, he ran back inside, then out again. Rutherford said the man suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.