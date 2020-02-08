Man that taunted police on Facebook now on Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man has been added to the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list for several active warrants through the Riley County Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Jesse Sexton, responded to a post from Riley County Police attempting to locate him in July, saying that he wasn’t missing, didn’t want to talk to police and they could find him fishing at the lake if they wanted to talk.

In August, RCPD received a tip of his whereabouts and arrested him in the area of Deep Creek Road and Pillsbury in Riley County.

Several months later, Sexton once again has outstanding warrants and is wanted by the police. He has three warrants for a failure to appear involving an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and fleeing or attempting to allude by engaging in reckless driving.

The Riley County Police Department is again asking for help locating Sexton.