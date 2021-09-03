Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Newman Health Center in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A man who made threatening calls to several Emporia businesses Thursday morning has been caught by authorities in Lansing, Michigan.

Tyler Sanders, 26, faces criminal charges in Lyon County for five counts of aggravated criminal threats as well as additional charges in Michigan and Louisiana according to Capt. Lisa Hayes of the Emporia Police Department.

Sanders had called Newman Regional Health and threatened to “shoot up” the hospital. Authorities in Emporia were able to determine the calls were coming from Lansing, Michigan, and contacted law enforcement there.

The caller also made threats to Emporia Christian School,. the Emporia Recreation Center, Maynard Early Childhood Center, and the Buckle before he was caught.

Sanders is now in custody in Lansing.