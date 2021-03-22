Man police believe responsible for Emporia crash appears in Lyon County Court on murder charge

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Devawn Mitchell, 23, the man police believe is responsible for the death of an Emporia man after fleeing from law enforcement appeared in front of a District Magistrate Judge Douglas P Jones in Lyon County today, at 1:15 p.m.

A court date for Mitchell was set for April 19.

Mitchell was read the charges against him, including 1st degree murder, which carries a maximum of life in prison.

The judge set the bond at $1M.

Mitchell did not ask the court to appoint an attorney for him and said he had people looking for an attorney for him.

On Thursday, March 18 Mitchell allegedly fled from the Emporia Police Department. At one point according to police Mitchell attempted to ram an officer’s car before fleeing into a residential area.

EPD said its officers tried to block Mitchell with their cars in the area and deploy stop-sticks, but Mitchell drove over a curb and escaped onto another residential street.

Mitchell was spotted later in the day and fled down West 6th Avenue, he struck the back of a pick-up truck being driven by Steven A. Henry, 64, of Emporia. Henry died at the scene of the crash.

An Emporia man died when he was hit from the rear by a man attempting to elude police in Emporia. (KSNT Photo/Michael Dakota)

Devawn Mitchell, 23, faces charges in “State of Kansas vs. Deshawn Tharin Mitchell” including:

First-degree murder

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Three counts of reckless driving

