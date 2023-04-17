TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday that sent a man to the hospital.

TPD said the shooting happened around 6:36 p.m. around the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave on reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, get in contact with the Topeka Police Department. You can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.