Man tried to kill Topekans by starting fire in their home, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in jail Saturday after breaking into a Topeka home and trying to kill the people inside with a fire, according to local police.

Anthony Kincaide, 37, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Aggravated arson

Battery

Criminal damage to property

Officers went around 10:45 A.M. to a home in the 2900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue on reports of a burglary. On the phone, the residents told the Topeka Police Department that Kincaide had forced his way in through a door and made threats to them. Kincaide started a fire inside before escaping, and the door was damaged to the point that when he left and closed it, police said he briefly trapped the people inside.

The Topeka Fire Department joined Topeka police at the home and put the fire out. The residents were able to get out of the house without being hurt and the home was minimally damaged by the fire, according to police.

The Topeka Police Department said it tracked Kincaide down and arrested him shortly afterward. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.