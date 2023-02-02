LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man accused of leading law enforcement on chases in Northeast Kansas and stealing vehicles is believed to have been spotted by police in the Lawrence area.

The Lawrence Police Department announced via social media that Derrick Davidson may be in the area again following an incident early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a woman called law enforcement saying she caught a man breaking into her vehicle, according to the LPD. The man fled the area in a vehicle when the woman confronted him.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later with a man and a woman inside. They ran away from law enforcement, but officers caught the woman and took her into custody. The man, believed by the LPD to be Davidson, was able to avoid police. Davidson was last seen in the 200 block of McDonald Dr., according to police.

Davidson was previously connected to vehicle thefts in both Topeka and Lawrence by the LPD on Jan. 13 in another social media post. He also allegedly led law enforcement on a chase earlier that week. The LPD warned that Davidson should be considered armed and dangerous.

The LPD encourages anyone who sees Davidson to contact the police immediately. You can call police at 785-832-7559 or 911.