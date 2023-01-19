QUENEMO (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was taken into custody after a short pursuit from Quenemo to Pomona.

Sheriff Chris Wells said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle at 5th St. and Pine St. for a traffic violation. A chase began when the vehicle fled from the deputy. It ended at a residence in Pomona.

The driver of the vehicle, James K. Thomas, 62, of Pomona, was arrested by Osage and Franklin County deputies. He was taken to the Osage County jail on the following charges: