Man who attacked Shawnee Co. corrections officer facing attempted murder charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges were filed against the man who attacked a Shawnee County Department of Corrections officer in July.

Ray Anthony Miles, 55, faces Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Aggravated Battery charges in connection with an attack that left Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn with head and face injuries.

On July 31, Miles was serving a misdemeanor sentence at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections when he attacked Flynn while the DOC was locked down.

Flynn was passing around a cordless phone for inmates to use. When she asked Miles to return the phone for another inmate, he attacked her and did not stop until other officers intervened.

Miles is serving the rest of his misdemeanor sentence and is being held on a $500,000 bond for the new charges.

His court dates have not yet been set.