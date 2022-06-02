LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has eluded law enforcement for several days.

Steven Drake, 47, has been in two vehicle pursuits with police within the span of the past few days and has shown no regard for public safety. He is suspected of committing felony criminal damage.

Drake was last seen driving a red Chevrolet truck with a Missouri plate: #5HFU30. He may also be seen driving a blue Ford Edge.

If you have any information about Drake’s whereabouts, contact the LKPD at 785-832-7509 or make an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).