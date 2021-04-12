Man who police believe caused fatal Emporia accident appears before judge

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man authorities believe is responsible for the death of an Emporia man after fleeing from the police will appear in Lyon County District Court today, Monday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. for a review hearing.

Devawn Mitchell faces 1st-degree murder charges, among others, after fleeing from law enforcement on March 18.

The car that Devawn Mitchell was driving when he attempted to elude the police hit the back of a pick-up truck killing its driver.

Emporia police said Mitchell led them on a chase through Emporia that ultimately ended when he crashed into Steven A. Henry’s truck. The crash killed Henry.

Steven A. Henry, 64, of Emporia, died when Devawn Mitchell, 23, rear-ended Henry’s car.

Henry was a former NFL football player having played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979, played for the New York Giants in 1980, and then played two games with the Baltimore Colts in 1981. Before going pro, Henry played for the Emporia State University football team.

Devawn Mitchell, 23, faces charges in “State of Kansas vs. Deshawn Tharin Mitchell” including: