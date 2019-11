MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Cory Ryan Calkins, 33, is back in custody Thursday after running from Riley County Police officers.

RCPD said Calkins was arrested around 4:35 p.m. Thursday.

Calkins is being booked on offenses of agg burglary, agg escape from custody, interference with LEO, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, &theft. Calkins is being held on a $44,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/PLgopZ1aJ2 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 8, 2019

Calkins is being booked on offenses of aggravated burglary, aggravated escape from custody, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

He is being held on a $44,000 bond.