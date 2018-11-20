Man who set winery and self on fire eulogized in Kansas City legacy.com [ + - ]

MERRIAM, Kan. (KSNT) - While authorities said they will never know the reason for the Wyldwood Winery fire near Paxico, the man who they said set the fire was eulogized online in an obituary published before his memorial service Sunday in Merriam.

32-year-old Evan Jolly was described as lover of music and a bassoon player with the Lawrence Youth Symphony Orchestra.

"He became an accomplished youth pianist and continued to actively enjoy playing guitar and writing songs throughout his life. Evan enjoyed camping and travelling round the country, often roughing it. He dearly loved animals, often caring for orphaned cats and dogs that needed love, and sometimes lots of healing. "

"He was a good brother, uncle, son and friend. Survivors include his brothers: Anthony Miller and wife Jeni Schroff, Ian Castillo-Jolly and James Castillo-Jolly, his mother Julia McLaren, his father Stephen Jolly and step-mother Caroline Castillo-Jolly, along with a host of extended family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Evan's name to Mental Health America of the Heartland (739 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101, 913-281-2221), according to the obituary in the legacy.com website.

The State Fire Marshals Office ruled the November 8 fire as intentionally set and still don't have a solid reason for Jolly's actions.

The fire caused nearly one million dollars damage to the facility. The owner said the business will be back.