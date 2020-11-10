Man who used bus as a getaway vehicle after robbing bank could be sentenced to 20 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man who robbed a bank, then boarded a Topeka Metro bus could be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Clinton Adam Richards, 38, of Topeka has pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

Topeka police responded to a robbery around 10:15 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, to the U.S. Bank at 3600 SW Topeka Blvd. Bank employees told law enforcement a tall, bald man carrying a backpack approached a teller, demanded money and left the bank with the cash.

A witness reported seeing the robber board a Topeka Metro bus at a bus stop near the bank. Police stopped the bus and arrested Richards.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2021.