TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was sentenced on Wednesday for the sexual abuse of two female minors.

The Shawnee County District Attorney says Brandon L. Davis has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. A jury found Davis guilty of the following crimes:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14

Aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14

Criminal sodomy with a child 14-16

Indecent liberties with a child 14-16

Indecent liberties with a child 14-16

A judge ordered the aggravated sentence to be imposed and served for each charge he was convicted of and that all sentences be served consecutively. Each life sentence requires a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole. If Davis makes parole on those two charges after serving at least 50 years, he must then begin serving another term of 199 months for the remaining charges.

On Aug. 7, 2017 the Topeka Police Department received a report of past sexual abuse of a minor female. An investigation revealed Davis had been sexually abusing the girl for several years dating back to 2012 and 2015. The TPD also found Davis had sexually abused another minor in 2016.

Davis had been previously convicted of a sex offense in Shawnee County, according to the DA’s Office. In 2003, he was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 2001. In that case, Davis was convicted of rape and faced a sentence of nearly 12 years in prison.

The DA’s Office said the judge in the case granted Davis’ request for a reduced sentence and ordered he instead serve 13 months in custody. The basis for the reduced sentence was a brain injury suffered by Davis, the likelihood he would continue treatment upon release, a doctor’s report that he would not likely reoffend, and the reduced sentence would not interrupt Davis’ treatment or family relationships.

The results of the renewed investigation into the new allegations against Davis were sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney, who filed several felony charges on Jan. 24, 2018. The case went to trial in August, 2022.