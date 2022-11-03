TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 26-year-old man was subdued with a Taser this morning after failing to comply with officers and brandishing a sword, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Veach (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a 911 call at 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of S.W. Auburn Road came upon an adult man hiding under an ATV, wielding a sword.

The homeowner reported to authorities an unknown individual with a flashlight was near his barn.

Deputies seized the sword and attempted to take the man into custody, but when he ignored commands, a Taser was used to make the arrest, according to deputies,

Jonathon D. Veach, 26, of Topeka was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement.

Veach was released on a $1,000 bond.