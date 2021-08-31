Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team meeting for the first time Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Leaders in the Manhattan area are coming together to plan for refugee resettlement in the Little Apple. The Afghan Resettlement Team is meeting for the first time Tuesday via Zoom.

Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook is one of the co-leaders of the team. He said he’s heard from around 20 folks that plan to resettle in Manhattan, but the final number could be 70 to 100.

“It may not materialize or it may be more,” Estabrook said. “The only thing that we can do is try to plan and make sure that it’s not a further humanitarian issue once people arrive at our doorstep.”

Estabrook is leading the team with Fatima Jaghoori, a U.S. Army Veteran and Afghan-American currently studying at K-State. The rest of the team includes people from: