Manhattan alligator drowns after trap falls into Wildcat Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An alligator that’s captured the community’s attention since going missing from a Manhattan pet store has drowned.

Manhattan Reptile World said two American alligators were stolen from their cage at the store last week. Just days later, one of the alligators was spotted in Wildcat Creek, so traps were set up to catch it.

On Saturday night the owner of Manhattan Reptile World said the alligator got into the trap, but the trap then fell into Wildcat Creek and the alligator drowned inside of it.

The store is still hoping for the safe return of the other missing alligator.