Manhattan and Riley County leaders consider economic development sales tax renewal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan and Riley County leaders are taking the first steps towards renewing an economic development sales tax. This is a county wide half-cent sales tax that expires in 2022.

The tax generates around $4.5 million annually with $2.7 million going to the city of Manhattan. City and county leaders are now discussing whether to keep the tax as it is or expand it to include other parts of Manhattan and Pottawatomie County.

Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall said the money gets used in a variety of ways across the city and county.

“It really helps us think about how we do job attractions, talk to big companies that want to locate here, but also how we do workforce,” said Marstall. “Can we train people for the future jobs, but also infrastructure. Are we putting the infrastructure in place for our future economic development.”

Marstall says leaders are in very early talks about the issue. Riley County voters would have to vote on the tax before it could be renewed. He said if leaders want it to be on the November ballot, a decision would need to be made by late summer.

When a decision is made, Marstall said leaders will provide a plan to voters to show how both the city and county plan to use the money in the future.