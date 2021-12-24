Manhattan animal shelter closes doors until January due to COVID-19

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter has been closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the City of Manhattan, the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22. Those who were considered to be in close contact with the employee have been notified and any members of the public who visited the facility on Tuesday, Dec. 21, should monitor for symptoms and consult the Riley County Health Department or a physician if they become symptomatic.

“In order to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the community, we are closing the shelter to the public and won’t be accepting adoptions or surrenders at this time,” Bryce Caulk, Animal Services Director said. “Rest assured, our shelter will be staffed during this time to ensure our animals are being properly fed and cared for.”

The shelter hopes to reopen in the first week of January if it can be staffed safely and appropriately. No other details will be released due to the privacy of the individual health information.