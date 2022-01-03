Manhattan animal shelter reopens after COVID-19 exposure

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter has reopened to the public after closing its doors last year due to COVID-19.

The shelter closed on Dec. 22, 2022 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. While the shelter was not accepting adoptions or surrenders over the closure period, it was still able to maintain its staffing levels and continue to care for its animals.

“As you may have saw on our Facebook page, our animals had a pleasant holiday break and a happy New Year playing in the snow,” Bryce Caulk, Animal Services Director, said. “Following the facility closure before Christmas, shelter staff were able to follow COVID-19 guidelines by isolating, monitoring symptoms and got tested when necessary. We are at a point now where we can open safely with adequate staffing levels on Monday, January 3, 2022.”

The shelter has resumed its normal operating hours. It is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays along with holidays.

