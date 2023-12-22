MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A city-run animal shelter will soon be switching owners.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 24, the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter will no longer be under the leadership of the City of Manhattan. The animal shelter will be operating under Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Inc., according to a newsletter from the City of Manhattan.

Prairie Paws is a private, non-profit and no kill animal shelter based out of Ottawa, Kansas. The shelter was looking for alternative funding sources, and eventually this deal was made official in September, 2024.

The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter’s Facebook page will be turned into an animal control page for the City of Manhattan while Prairie Paws is in the process of getting the shelter’s new page up and running.

According to the city, even though the animal shelter is getting new ownership, the day-to-day operations will remain the same. The shelter will be open 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number for the shelter will continue to stay the same, (785) 587-2783, but a new email address has been created to reach the shelter staff. For more information, visit their new website.