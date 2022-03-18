MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan apartment building fire has been ruled arson, according to investigators with the Manhattan Fire Department. The MFD and the Riley County Police Department released a report saying that the cause of the fire on Thursday morning at 2215 College Avenue building Q was incendiary.

Riley County Police Department officers filed a report for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property.

Firefighters found a cat in the building that suffered smoke inhalation and died.

The damage to the building has been updated and is now estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents.