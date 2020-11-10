Manhattan Area Chamber announces the winners of the 2020 Business Awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the successes and outstanding achievements of our members in five categories: Cornerstone, Small Business of the Year, Women/Minority-Owned Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Tourism Development during an award ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“As we looked at our program of work, it occurred to our team that we didn’t have an avenue to formally recognize the achievement of Manhattan businesses,” said Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber evaluated each nomination and decided winners based on those businesses that met criteria in the following categories.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award celebrates the entrepreneur who has led the way for their business. The nominee will demonstrate true entrepreneurial spirit through the creation of a new business locally, despite the risks involved. The entrepreneur will be noted for the creativity of the new product or service being offered as well as the demonstration of sound business practices. The 2020 recipient is Mr. K’s Cafe & Bar.

The Tourism Development Award is presented to a business that has made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in the area. This business has created a new, innovative product, policy, service or event to promote and enhance tourism in the local community. The 2020 recipient is Colbert Hills.

The Women/Minority-Owned Business Award recognizes diverse business leaders and decision-makers across all industries who have a proven track record of excellence in advocating for others within their communities and workplaces throughout the local community. The 2020 recipient is Leizler Oil.

The Small Business of the Year Award honors a small business within the Manhattan community that exemplifies both business and civic leadership. Community involvement, management practices and overall financial performance are the primary criteria for this category. The 2020 recipient is 502.

The Cornerstone Award honors a business that exemplifies what being a “solid pillar of the community” is all about. It is given to a local business that has demonstrated growth in sales, employees and/or services since its origination. Additionally, it will be evident of active participation in the business community and their impact on the local community with association involvement as well as community volunteering. The 2020 recipient is BHS Construction.