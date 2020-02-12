Manhattan Area Technical College discontinues 2 programs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two major programs at Manhattan Area Technical College are now shut down.

The board of directors at the college said it’s discontinuing the dental hygiene and auto collision repair programs.

The board cited financial stability, growth vitality and economic impact both regionally and locally as the reasons for the closures.

Canceling the programs goes into effect Fall 2020. However, the current students studying dental hygiene will be able to finish their program to graduate in Spring 2021.